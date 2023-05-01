Othello Homeowner Throws Burglary Suspect Out of House

Othello PD Othello PD loading...

Othello Police now say the reporting person was able to help prevent a burglary.

Suspect's backpack ripped away, chased from home

Friday morning, the Othello Police Department and Adams County Sheriff's Officer report a call came in about a burglary in the 600 block of 4th Ave. The person who called in the incident said they'd surprised a burglar inside a home. The ACSO did not specify if the home was owned by the caller.

However, the suspect, Angel Lara of Othello, found themselves in a tough spot. The caller wrestled with Lara, ripping off his backpack in the process. Then chased him from the home and continue to follow him as Lara fled on a bike.

The caller kept him in sight, plus other citizens called 911 to report a suspicious man running through their yards, as Lara had ditched the bike.

He was captured by Othello PD and ACSO deputies and is now in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville.