Suspects Arrested for Gang Graffiti Vandalism at Othello Park

A 19-year old man and another juvenile were arrested for graffiti at a park in Othello.

On Wednesday, April 24th city cameras captured Jean Alvarez and a juvenile destroying city property at Kiwanis Park. Officers were quick to arrive at the scene in the early morning. The suspects were apprehended and arrested.

Upon further investigation, other graffiti incidents were solved in the area of Shady Lane and Rose Drive.

Gang-related graffiti is an ongoing issue for property owners. The Othello Police Department remains dedicated to solving graffiti incidents. When you see graffiti in your area please report it to the Police.

If you're a property owner in Othello who has been the target of graffiti, Police ask that you keep it until it's documented. People who need help painting over Graffiti can be referred to help.

