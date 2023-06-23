Smoldering Garbage Nearly Triggers Othello Transfer Station Fire

ACSO ACSO loading...

According to various news reports, fires from dumped smoking, burning or smoldering garbage trigger a lot of fires in the US annually.

Smoldering garbage put out at Othello transfer station

Earlier this week, Wednesday afternoon, workers at the Waste Management Transfer Station in Othello put out a call for county fire crews, after a large dump truck let go of a load of what was described as smoldering construction garbage.

The load, when jumbled and exposed to the air from the dump, began to smoke a lot heavier, threatening to catch fire.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports the station workers broked up and spread out the trash, and fire crews doused it until it was out.

According to news reports, at least 8,300 landfill fires are put out every year, and there have been numerous stories about serious fires in Miami and Los Angeles over the last 18 months where dumping smoking garbage triggered brush fires. The LA Fire killed two people.

Sometimes smoldering garbage that gets missed can trigger a bigger fire after its dumped in a landfill. If buried, can make it a lot harder to put out.

The ACSO reminds people, don't bring burning, smoldering or smoking garbage to any landfill. Make sure it's out first.