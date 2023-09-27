Othello teen pleads guilty to murder and assault charges stemming from a shooting.

Earlier this week in Adams County Superior Court, Eighteen-year-old Justin Yair Gonzalez-Luna of Othello, Washington, entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge stemming from a shooting on October 6th, 2022 in Othello when Gonzalez-Luna shot two 16-year-old females, killing one of them, who was a single mother.

The plea Gonzalez-Luna entered this week to the Adams County Superior Court is known as an Alford plea, allowing Gonzalez-Luna to maintain his innocence while acknowledging he would likely be convicted at trial.

The Othello Police Department released this statement on their page: “After almost a year long investigation, and working side by side with Adams County Prosecutors, the Othello Police Department is happy that justice has been served and that the families of the victims can find closure.”

Sentenceing for Gonzalez-Luna is set for November 13th.