Drug Operation Bust Lands Man in Franklin County Jail

Othello area drug bust (GCSO) Othello area drug bust (GCSO) loading...

Multiple agencies have combined to break up a suspected drug operation near Othello.

The suspect is now in the Franklin County jail

The Grant County Sheriff's Office, Adams County Deputies, the Washington State Patrol, and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) searched a residence in a rural area near Othello on Thursday.

The search was the result of months of surveillance and investigating. 67-year-old Cirilo Alatorre was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Officials searched the home in 800-block of South State Route 24 near Othello and found more than five ounces of crystal methamphetamine and more than one ounce of cocaine.

They also located over $3,000 in cash, and seized a number of security cameras which they way were linked to Alatorre's drug operation. They were used to protect and monitor the property.

He was located and arrested without incident, the investigation continues.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)