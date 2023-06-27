Adams County Man Fatally Shot After He Fired at Officers

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT) have released a preliminary report on an officer-involved fatal shooting from Sunday, June 25th.

Wanted suspect fired at officers who were trying to arrest him

Due to their involvement, the Adams County Sheriff's Office and Othello Police are not part of the investigative team.

Sunday afternoon, around 2:20 PM, an Othello Police officer accompanied by three ACSO Deputies went to a business in the 700 block of Kulm Road, a rural area just off SR 26, a few miles west from the intersection with Highway 395. They were searching for 29-year-old Ramon O. Morfin of Warden, on harassment accusations and an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections.

When the officers approached him outside his work, he allegedly fired a gun at them. The officers were not hit, and they returned fire. Morfin was pronounced dead at the scene. No word yet on which officer's bullets hit the suspect.

Get our free mobile app

The GCSO and CBIT say body-worn camera footage as well as additional worksite security video will be analyzed and more information is expected to be released soon.

The CBIT investigating this case is made up of officers from the Moses Lake Police Department, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, Ellensburg Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Ephrata Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.