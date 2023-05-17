One Man Dead as Yakima Police Search For Clues in Latest Shooting

Yakima Police are investigating the latest homicide reported Wednesday at 1:00 am in the 1400 block of Fairbanks Avenue. When Officers arrived they found a 33-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR CLUES HOPING FOR TIPS

No suspect has been identified and the motive for the shooting is unknown. Police say the victim's family has been notified but they're not yet releasing his identity. Police are hoping for tips. If you know anything that can help police contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.Detectives are now searching for clues that could lead to an arrest.

POLICE ARE STILL SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT IN ANOTHER RECENT SHOOTING

The department's homicide detectives are also busy searching for a suspect in another homicide reported last month in the west alley of the 700 block of South 7th Street. A homicide that remains unsolved at this time. Officers were called to the area at 1:59 am for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 53-year-old man sitting in the drivers seat of a van who had been shot multiple times.

THE VICTIM DIED AT A YAKIMA HOSPITAL

The man, who had been shot has been identified as Ramiro Sanchez Cruz. He was rushed to Multicare Memorial Hospital where he died. No arrests have been made and no other information has been released Police are searching for information that could lead them to an arrest.

If you know anything contact Yakima Police Detective Lee at 509-575-6200.

