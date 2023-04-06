Wow, a deceased 41-foot gray whale was found on a Fox Island shore in Washington. After being spotted floating in Puget Sound for a few days, the animal's remains finally washed up on the beach over the weekend. A report from Fox 13 News in Seattle, the animal was very malnourished and looked to have passed away due to being hit by a boat, according to Cascadia Research Collective and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

This is a sad case, and I don't want to take anything away from this tragedy, but it raises many questions. What was the reaction of the homeowners the morning when they opened up their curtains? How are they going to get rid of the carcass? Will they do the same actions taken 50 years ago when a whale washed up in Oregon? If they go that route, will a park be named after the whale on Fox Island?

What Happened In Oregon 53 Years Ago?

In November of 1970, a dead sperm whale washed up on the banks of the Siuslaw River in Oregon. Not knowing how to dispose of the creature, they decided to blow it up. You can read the full story about the 50th anniversary and the park named after the event, as well as watch the original 1970 ABC news broadcast here. Needless to say, the explosion did not go the way they expected.

"Where the blast blasted blubber beyond all believable bounds."

Paul Linnman/ABC Affiliate/YouTube

As far as what will be done with the remains, parts have been taken to study, but otherwise, the remains will most likely remain there, left to decompose and let nature take care of itself. Officials warn the public you can look, but not touch, due to the possibility of diseases.

This isn't the first time in recent months that whales have washed up on shores in the Pacific Northwest (see below). The biggest question is why? Now with this one, it sounds like an accident with a boat and poor nourishment could be the cause. But what about all the others? Could the change in ocean currents due to natural earth cycles or climate change be to blame? Maybe a type of disease affecting whales? Pollution and overfishing in these areas? What about sonar and all the other types of radio waves that bombard our earth? Could that be messing with animals' natural sonar, instincts, and environmental awareness? Hopefully, we'll have some answers and can prevent the future deaths of these extraordinary and graceful creatures.

Whales Washed Ashore In The Pacific Northwest Not quite sure why they are washing up on beaches and shores all over Oregon and Washington. Many guesses deal with disease, chances to Ocean Currents and food supply, and even military sonar technology messing with them. We may never know. Take a look at some of the news reports from the past.

