No Arrests After Home Intruder Shot Sunday

Yakima Police say an intruder of a Yakima home has died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Police say it happened at 2:05 am Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street. Officers were called for a shooting and when they arrived they found a 29-year-old man dead in the back yard of the home.

Two men at the home told police the suspect had a gun

Police the two men at the home reported the intruder came to their door armed with what police describe at a "firearm" and a fight started. During the struggle one of the men in the home armed himself and shot the intruder who later died. The person who died has not been identified. .

No arrests were made after the shooting

Police investigated and interviewed the two men in the home. A press release says;

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assist with the investigation. The two men who were at the house were interviewed by detectives and no arrests were made. After the interviews and consulting with the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, the two men involved in the shooting were released.

The county prosecutor will make a final decision

However police say shooting is still under investigation and finished investigative reports will be "forwarded to the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office for review once the investigation is complete." Police didn't say whether or not the shooting was justified. That's a decision that will be made by the Yakima County Prosecutor.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies