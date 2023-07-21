Man Dead After Shooting in Yakima Suspect Not in Custody
Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported Thursday in the 1600 block of East Race Street. Officers were called to the area at 6:54 pm for a report of shots fired.
POLICE TRIED TO SAVE THE MAN AT THE SCENE OF THE SHOOTING
When the Officers arrived they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Officers tried to save the man with life-saving measures along with medics that arrived on the scene but the man died. He's not been identified and police haven't identified his killer as they search for clues to make an arrest or arrests.
WORDS EXCHANGED BEFORE THE SHOOTING IN THE STREET
Authorities say there was some words exchanged as the victim stood in the street before he was shot dead. But who shot him? Was it one person or a group of people that opened fire on the 30-year-old man?
POLICE CONTINUE TO SEARCH FOR A SUSPECT
A press release says "detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and gather evidence in an attempt to identify the person(s) responsible for the victim’s death." If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, please contact Detective Lukas Hinton at (509) 575-3509 or email at Lukas.Hinton@yakimawa.gov
