UPDATE

Families of victims from the shooting have been notified, and their identities will be released in the coming days.

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has taken over the case from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, because their deputies were involved in the shooting.

Events at the Beyond Wonderful Festival at the amphitheater were canceled on Sunday.

Two people are dead and three are injured from a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre Saturday night.

The suspect opened fire at about 8:20 p.m. in an area about 100 yards away from the venue, according to Grant County Sheriff’s spokesperson Kyle Foreman.

He said the shooter walked away from the scene in the campground area in the Gorge and then continued firing randomly into the crowd.

Foreman said law enforcement took the suspect into custody at the point.

A social media posting from the sheriff's office beforehand said there was an "active shooter at Gorge Amphitheatre," adding, "If at the Gorge, seek cover. Run, hide or fight suspect."

The Beyond Wonderland electronic dance festival continued in the amphitheater while the disruption took place.

Guidance was given to people in the area to avoid the Gorge venue because of the hazard that was going on.

Foreman said little is known about details early on. The name and ages of the victims have not been released. The shooter, who is one of the three people injured, has not been identified. No motive for the shooting has been revealed.

The state office of independent investigation will take over the case at some point, according to Foreman.

A Twitter posting from Beyond Wonderland read, "Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds."

The group later posted that it was collecting information and expressed appreciation for cooperation.

The open-air Gorge Amphitheater can hold up to 27,500 people.