The Gorge Amphitheater in George WA: Summer Concert Line-up

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva

It's that time again to get your camping gear rounded up and your concert tickets purchased! The Gorge Amphitheater has one heck of a summer concert line-up! Check it out below!

The Gorge Amphitheatre 2023 Schedule

Saturday, May 27 & Sunday, May 28th - Illenium 

 

Friday, June 9 - Brandi Carlile

 

Saturday, June 10 - Joni Mitchell & Brandi Carlile  

 

Sunday, June 11 - The Highwomen & Tanya Tucker 

 

Saturday, June 17 & Sunday, June 18th - Beyond Wonderland

 

Friday, July 7 & Saturday, July 8th - Dead & Company 

 

Saturday, July 15 - Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival 

 

Friday and Saturday, July 21st - 23rd - Above & Beyond 

 

Saturday, July 29 - Boygenius 

 

Friday - Sunday, August 4th - August 6th - Watershed Festival 

 

Thursday, August 31st (Camping Pass Only) & Sept. 1st - Sept 3rd Dave Matthews Band 

 

Thursday, September 7th - (Three-day Camping Pass) & Friday, September 8th - The Lumineers & James Bay 

 

Saturday, September 9th & Sunday, Sept. 10th - Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters 

For more information, click here.

