Naked Man Killed After Firing Shots At Officers

A 29-year-old man was shot dead by police Friday in Grandview after firing shots at officers. Grandview Officers were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Avenue J at about 11:30 am Friday for a noise complaint.

THE OFFICERS FOUND A NAKED MAN WITH A GUN

A man was reportedly naked holding a gun in the area. When the Officers arrived they found the man waiving a firearm in the air. Officers were then called from a number of department for help with the situation. The Officers from Grandview Police Department requested mutual aid from multiple agencies in the area including the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Sunnyside Police Department, Mabton Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.

THE MAN DIED AFTER BEING SHOT BY OFFICERS

The Officers watched the man waive the firearm in the air but things changed when the man started firing shots at the Officers. The Officers returned fire and struck the man who fell back into his residence.

THE YAKIMA VALLEY SPECIAL INVESTIGATIONS UNIT IS NOW ON THE CASE

A press release says law enforcement officers approached the man and attempted to perform life-saving measures but they say the man died at the scene.

"The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit was requested to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

The deceased subject was a 29-year-old Grandview resident. His name is being withheld at this time and will be released at a later date.The investigation revealed a Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy was the law enforcement officer who discharged his firearm in this incident. He has been placed on administrative leave per department policy."

