Police ID Man Shot Dead After trying To kill Officers
Investigators have released the name of a 29-year-old man was shot dead by police Friday in Grandview after firing shots at officers. The man has been identified as Luis Birrueta of Grandview.
THE SHOOTING WAS REPORTED ON MONDAY MORNING
Officers were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Avenue J at about 11:30 am Friday for a noise complaint. Birrueta was reportedly naked holding a gun in the area. When the Officers arrived they found him waiving a firearm in the air. Officers were then called from a number of department for help with the situation. The Officers from Grandview Police Department requested mutual aid from multiple agencies in the area including the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Sunnyside Police Department, Mabton Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.
OFFICERS TRIED TO TALK TO THE MAN BUT HE FIRED SHOTS AT OFFICERS
The Officers watched Birrueta waive the firearm in the air but things changed when police say Birrueta started firing shots at the Officers. The Officers returned fire and struck Birrueta who fell back into his residence.
A press release says law enforcement officers attempted to perform life-saving measures but they say Birrueta died at the scene.
THE DEPUTY WHO FIRED THE SHOT IS ON LEAVE
"The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit was requested to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.
The investigation revealed a Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy was the law enforcement officer who discharged his firearm in this incident. He has been placed on administrative leave per department policy."
