One Man is Dead And a Woman in Yakima is in Jail

24-year-old Luisa Ramos-Parmenter is facing a second-degree murder charge after police say she beat and strangled a man on Sunday morning at a Yakima Apartment.

Officers from the Yakima Police Department were called to an apartment in the 100 block of North 9th Street at about 1:25 am Sunday.

POLICE SAY THREE WOMEN CALLED 911 TO REPORT THE INCIDENT

Police say they received 911 calls from the three females saying there had been an "altercation" at the apartment and that the man had been injured. When Officers arrived they found a 26-year-old man who was unresponsive. They tried to help him but the Officers were unable to revive the man who died at the scene.

THE THREE WOMEN LEFT THE SCENE AFTER THE ASSAULT

Investigators were able to speak with the three females who had left the scene of the incident after the man was killed. The three were interviewed and each had a chance to tell Officers what happened. But only one was arrested by Officers.

POLICE SPOKE WITH THE WOMEN BUT ONLY MADE ONE ARREST

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the fight between the women and the man could have some "gang undertones." A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "based on the information obtained by investigators, probable cause was developed to arrest a 24-year-old female for 2nd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Assault." The woman, who hasn't been identified, is being held in the Yakima County jail.

She was booked on the listed charges. The other were released.

The investigation is still ongoing,if you have any information, please call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

