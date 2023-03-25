Investigators Reveal Identity of Homicide Victim Found Near Leavenworth

Chelan County Sheriff's deputies are releasing the identity of the homicide victim found in Plain, a town near Leavenworth.

On March 17, a passerby in the 16000 block of Camp 12 Road found the body of 42-year-old Adrian Antonio Norfleet from Seattle.

Chelan County Chief of Special Operations Ryan Moody says they still believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Details on this ongoing case are limited at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 509-667-6845.