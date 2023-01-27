New Details Released in Richland Homicide Case

(Richland, WA) -- The Richland Police Department is releasing new details into a homicide investigation that happened at a home off the 1900 Block of McMurray. That's right near where it meets Marshall. Authorities on Thursday released information that one was dead inside the home, two were suffering from gunshot wounds and one suspect was at large. On Friday, RPD told reporters there was another person involved in the case. That individual was interviewed by police and ultimately taken to the hospital for injuries that were related to the incident, but were not gunshot wounds.

Of the two survivors of the gunfire, one was said to be a man who's now been booked into jail on burglary charges. The other, has been identified as a woman who's still in the hospital in critical condition. As for the suspect who was said to be on the loose, they are still being sought in connection with this case. Police tell Newsradio they have identified who this is and are actively searching for them.

The case itself is being described by police as "complex." The identifications of the people involved have not yet been released. McMurray was closed off for blocks Thursday as detectives and police officers processed the scene and collected evidence. Several police agencies responded to the scene to help first responders. This all began when the two gunshot wound victims staggered out of the house where this happened and asked for help. Police arrived and then entered the home to find a dead body.

