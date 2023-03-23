Dead Man Found in Pasco was Murdered

It was back on March 14th around 6:30pm when the Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a possibly deceased man in the Finley area. The victim has since identified as 47-year-old Ezquiliel (Chico) Martinez of Pasco, WA.

An autopsy was recently conducted in conjunction with the Benton County Coroner's Office and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office that determined Eziquiliel Martinez cause of death was homicide. Mr. Martinez's last known location was in the area of A Street and 18 Street in Pasco, not far from the studio's I broadcast from each weekday.

The homicide of Ezquiliel Martinez is being actively Investigated by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Investigations Division. Authorities are asking anyone with information related to this homicide, or who has had past interactions with Mr. Martinez within the last month, to please contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Cameron Boehning 509-735-6555 ext. 7201 cameron.boehning@co.benton.wa.us

Detective C.J. Conner 509-735-6555 ext. 7203 cj.conner@co.benton.wa.us