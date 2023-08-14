Situational Awareness Saves Pasco Teens from Assault

The Pasco Police Department posted on their Facebook page late Sunday night about the incident of stalking and attempted assault.

Officers were dispatched to Atomic Foods at 1212 N 4th Ave. to a report of a disturbance involving a group of juveniles being followed by a man. When officers arrived on scene, witnesses were holding the door shut with the described suspect inside the business.

Said suspect, William J Gledhill, was swiftly arrested. He's currently being held on three counts of stalking and one count of simple assault. According to the juveniles, as well as witnesses, Gledhill followed and then chased the three juveniles (all under the age of 13) throughout Volunteer Park and eventually into Atomic Foods.

He then allegedly assaulted a citizen as that individual was trying to keep the door shut, preventing Gledhill from escaping the scene.