New Details Released into Officer-Involved Shooting in Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- According to a report from the Tri-Cities Regional Special Investigations Unit, an officer-involved shooting that took place in Pasco back on Friday, March 24th continues to be looked into. The report says at about 5:48am, Pasco Police responded to a reckless driver call. That driver had apparently stopped at the Circle K convenience store off Court Street near US 395. The driver, identified as David Ramos Galvez opened fire on the approaching Pasco Police Officer by shooting multiple rounds through the closed driver's door of his vehicle. The officer was hit in the arm, and fell to the ground.

SIU says he crawled back to his police vehicle and radioed in what had happened to dispatch. By this time, the 38-year-old Galvez fled the scene in his vehicle. The officer was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for treatment, he was released later that day. Deputies from both Franklin and Benton Counties rushed to aid in finding Galvez, but it was Benton deputies who were able to stop the suspect at Road 64 and Argent Road. Galvez pointed his gun at one of the responding deputies. That deputy then fired into Galvez's car, hitting the suspect. He was taken to he hospital.

Galvez is currently in the custody of law enforcement on probable cause for crimes including two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree for the shooting of the Pasco officer and for pointing a firearm at the Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy. He is also in custody for the crimes of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Attempting to Elude a Police

Vehicle.

