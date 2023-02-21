Shooting in Pasco Injures One

(Pasco, WA) -- The Pasco Police Department is investigating after one was shot Tuesday morning around 11:00. Authorities say this happened off 26th Ave where it meets West Octave Street. They were called out to a weapons compliant and upon arriving at the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with a serious injury, but his condition is not known.

Officers have also located the suspect but have not arrested him. Police both the victim and the suspect knew each other and this shooting was not random. There is no threat to the community. Police note that the shooting suspect was the one who called them. The Pasco Special Investigation Unit is now investigating the case.

