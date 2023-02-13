Gunfire Erupts From Road Rage Incident in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say they are investigating a road rage incident that involved gunfire. It happened back on Tuesday, February 7th off Bob Olson Parkway and West Hildebrand Road. The victim telling police, a male driving a silver sedan fired one round from a handgun at their vehicle. Police say the victim's vehicle had a bullet hole consistent with his report. No one was injured. The suspect is said to be driving a silver sedan.

Police in Kennewick say they'd like your help. The picture was from a camera mounted inside a school bus. Police want to note that the school bus was not involved in this incident in any way. Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit a tip on kpdtips.com. The case number is 23-009980