Pasco Police Asks Community for Feedback

(Pasco, WA) -- The Pasco Police Department is asking for community feedback as they prepare for their re-accreditation process. The agency will undergo an assessment in March, undertaken by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. As part of that, the police force is asking you for comments on how they've interacted with the community. All comments are welcome, but they are asking anyone who fills out the comment form to keep things constructive if there is criticism to offer. You can find the form to fill out comments here: CALEA Law Enforcement Survey

According to their website, CALEA was founded in 1979 as a "credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations. The CALEA Accreditation program seals are reserved for use by those public safety agencies that have demonstrated compliance with CALEA Standards and have been awarded CALEA Accreditation by the Commission."

