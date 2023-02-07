Shooting Near Downtown Pasco Injures One

(Pasco, WA) -- A man is shot near Downtown Pasco. This happened in a neighborhood near 6th and Clark before 1:00pm Tuesday. Authorities arrived on scene to find a a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Medics got on scene and took the victim to a hospital where he said to be in surgery. Pasco Police say he is seriously wounded. A short time after the shooting went down, officers say they located a suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified. Several Pasco School District facilities were locked down for about 20 minutes. These included the Early Learning Center, Pasco High School, Captain Gray, Emerson and Longfellow Elementary

