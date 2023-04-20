Tacoma Child Porn Suspect Believed to Have Grant County Victims

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A 32-year-old Tacoma man who was arrested last week on allegations of child porn could have victims in Grant County.

Motocross coach and sponsor accused of Snap Chat child porn

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Western Washington released information that the man was arrested on Monday, April 10th:

"Bryant Keith McCullough was arrested today, April 10, 2023, after an investigation conducted by the Tacoma Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. McCullough is accused of enticing and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. McCullough made his initial appearance today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma."

Officials were made aware of the issue by some parents who had learned of an explicit image that had been shared on a SnapChat page, and sent to McCullough by one of the racers he was sponsoring.

Officials used a search warrant at his home and found a GoPro camera that contained explicit images and videos of minors. It was also learned he had filmed himself viewing a cell phone. The phone contained videos and images of young males and had been sent to him via Snapchat.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office and KING-5 TV, at least one boy confirmed to officials he sent explicit images to the coach with a promise of receiving money, alcohol, pot, clothing and preferential treatment and coaching in motocross. KING-5 reports a young racer stayed over at McCullough's home one time, and he woke up to find the man touching him inappropriately.

Grant County Sheriff believes some victims in Grant County.

Thursday, the GCSO released a statement that read in part:

"Today, MLPD (Moses Lake Police Department) was informed that some of McCollough's victims are potentially from the Moses Lake/Grant County area."

Anyone in the Grant County area who may have information about this case or believes their child might have been a victim, call Tacoma PD at 253)732-8209.