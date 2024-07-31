Free National Park For Washingtonians

This weekend marks a great opportunity to go out and check out the amazing national parks we have here in the state. Growing up with access to one of the country's best national parks was amazing, and my fascination with the parklands, nature, wildlife, and photography stemmed from the free days they offered.

Parks map Getty / Canva loading... attachment-Parks map

Great American Outdoors Act

On Sunday, August 4, national parks across the U.S. will offer free admission to celebrate the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act. So take advantage and grab the kids, the pup, and or friends, or venture out on your own and check out one of the amazing parks we have here in Washington State, like Mount Rainier.

Mount Rainier Getty / Canva loading... attachment-Mount Rainier

Mount Rainier:

Mount Rainier National Park offers over 275 miles of trails suitable for all experience levels. Popular areas include Longmire, Paradise, Sunrise, Carbon River & Mowich, and Ohanapecosh. Timed entry reservations are required for the Paradise and Sunrise areas.

For myself, I have always wanted to explore Olympic National Park.

Hoh Rain Forest Getty / Canva loading... attachment-Hoh Rain Forest

Olympic:

Olympic National Park spans nearly one million acres with diverse ecosystems such as old-growth forests and 70 miles of wild coastline. Highlights include Hurricane Ridge, Hoh Rain Forest, Lake Crescent, Sol Duc Valley, Kalaloch, and Ruby Beach.

North Cascades National Park has some sections closed due to fire activity. Visitors should check road and fire conditions before planning their visit.