Oscar Nominee Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flowermoon") is not the only Oscar Nominee with ties to the Evergreen State.

The Oscar Nominee for Best Actor in a Leading Role has Seattle, Washington Ties

Paul Giamatti has been a solid actor for decades. He had held dynamic roles in several well-loved films such as "Sideways," "Cinderella Man" and this year, the "Holdovers." This year's film helped earn the Actor an Oscar Nomination for Actor in a Leading Role for his job playing a grumpy prep school professor forced to "babysit" students over the Christmas Holiday. The "Holdovers" was also a reunion between Giamatti and "Sideways" Director Alexander Payne.

The film has garnered five Oscar Nominations as Best Picture, Paul Giamatti for Best Actor, Da'Vine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress, Hemingson for Best Original Screenplay, and Kevin Tent (ACE) for Best Film Editing. (The film is currently streaming on Peacock) and a trailer can be seen here.

Did you know that Giamatti has some ties to Washington State and Seattle? Below are a few facts about the actor and his time in the Evergreen State, among other facts.

5 Facts About Paul Giamatti and his time in Washington State, Among Other Facts

From 1989 to 1992, Giamatti acted with Seattle's Annex Theatre. His then-girlfriend ran the theatre in Seattle where Giamatti acted . Every Saturday, Giamatti acted in a recurring soap opera-type performance where he played odd rules." They had me playing some psycho—I was stalking a newscaster or something. I just did so much weird crap. But it was enjoyable working there," he said in a Seattle Met Interview. Giamatti attended the 2009 Seattle International Film Fest for a screening of his movie "Cold Souls." His Dad, Bart, was a former Yale Professor, President, and commissioner of Major League Baseball.