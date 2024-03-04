A roadway will be closed in Pasco until next week for work.

Drivers in Pasco may have to find another way to or from work until next week.

Today, the City of Pasco announced that work has begun along Road 36 and West Argent Road and West Argent Place. As a result, that stretch of road will be closed until March 9th (Sunday.) According to officials, the closure is due to utility installation work.

36 and West Argent in Pasco 36 and West Argent in Pasco loading...

The City Advises Finding Alternate Routes

The city asks for patience and understanding as commuters can anticipate traffic detours and potential delays during this period. For smoother travel, they advise utilizing alternate routes.

The work is part of the city’s further efforts to improve its infrastructure.

