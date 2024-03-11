Lily Gladstone's enchanting cinema award season streak came to an end at the Oscars.

Gladstone received an Oscar nomination for "Best Actress" for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon, a Martin Scorsese film featuring a star-studded cast that depicts the mistreatment and murders of Osage Nation Native Americans during a 1920s oil boom in Oklahoma.

Lily Gladstone's Time in Washington State

Regarding her connection to Washington State, Gladstone resided in the Seattle area for a period and graduated from Mount Lake Terrace High School before returning to her home state of Montana to attend the University of Montana.

Gladstone's Award Season Run

During this award season, Gladstone's performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon" garnered significant recognition, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Female Actor. She also received several other awards across various platforms and festivals.

Gladstone with her SAG trophy

However, the Oscar for Best Actress went to Emma Stone for her role in "Poor Things."

Oscar Nominations for "Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Killers of the Flower Moon" received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert De Niro), Best Cinematography (Rodrigo Prieto), Best Costume Design (Jacqueline West), Best Film Editing (Thelma Schoonmaker), Best Original Score (Robbie Robertson), Best Original Song ("Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Music and Lyric by Scott George), and Best Production Design (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis).

Despite these numerous nominations, the film did not win any awards at the 96th Oscars.