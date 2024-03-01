Before T-Mobile Field (Safeco), the Kingdome, or even Sick's Stadium, professional baseball was played at this classic ballpark in the Emerald Season.

The "Original" Profesional Baseball Stadium in Seattle, Washington

Dugdale Feild was built in 1913 in the Rainier Valley and was the home of the Seattle Indians and Seattle Giants. The park's capacity of 15,00 was named for Danue Dudgale, a Baseball Pioneer who founded several teams. However, the park would eventually burn down in 1932 due to suspected arson.

Dugdale Park Photo: Plummer Dugdale Park

Dugdale Stadium Hosted Babe Ruth in an Exhibition Game in Seattle

Dugdale Park in Seattle played host to several historic sporting events. In 1924, George Herman "Babe" Ruth hit three home runs in an exhibition game at Dugdale Park as a member of the "Seattle All-Stars" in an exhibition game against the Southwest Timber League.

The stadium also hosted the first NFL game in Seattle. 1926, the Chicago Bears blanked the Washington "All Stars" 34-0 in an exhibition game.

Sick's Stadium Arises from the Ashes in Seattle

After a fire destroyed the stadium, Sick's Stadium was built at the exact location, and the Indians were renamed the Rainiers after they moved there in 1938. Major League Baseball's Seattle Pilots would call Sick's Stadium home for just one season in 1969 before moving to become the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Seattle Pilots at Sick's Stadium in Seattle Photo: Ebay The Seattle Pilots at Sick's Stadium in Seattle

