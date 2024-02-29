Soon, you can go from wine country in Washington to the heart of California’s wine country of Sonoma County. You can check out the details on that flight and what you can do in Sonoma here.

However, another route exists from Avelo Airlines from the Tri-Cities. If you need some fun and sun, passengers can also fly to Burbank/Los Angeles, California.

Visit Universal Studios Hollywood:

Experience the magic of filmmaking at Universal Studios Hollywood, where you can take studio tours, go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows, and enjoy thrilling rides and attractions, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Explore Griffith Park:

Spend a day exploring Griffith Park, one of the largest urban parks in the United States. Take a hike to the iconic Griffith Observatory for panoramic views of the city skyline, visit the Los Angeles Zoo, or enjoy a leisurely stroll through the park's scenic trails and picnic areas.

The Griffith Observatory overlooks Los Angeles, and it is a great place for photos. This was in early January, just after sunset, with beautiful color in the sky. ISO 100, 28mm, f18, 6sec. I set up the tripod and kept shooting hoping that there would be a gap in the crowds leaving before the light completely disappeared. This is as good as it got.

(Photo: Pedro Szdekely)

Tour Warner Bros. Studio:

Go behind the scenes of some of Hollywood's most beloved films and TV shows with a tour of Warner Bros. Studio. Explore iconic sets, soundstages, and backlots, and see props and costumes from famous productions like Friends, Harry Potter, and Batman.

Walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

Take a stroll along the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame and see more than 2,600 brass stars embedded in the sidewalk, honoring celebrities from the entertainment industry. Don't miss the chance to spot your favorite stars' names and take photos with the iconic Hollywood sign in the background.

Enjoy a day at Universal City Walk:

Spend an evening at Universal CityWalk, a vibrant entertainment complex featuring shopping, dining, and live entertainment. Dine at a variety of restaurants offering cuisine from around the world, catch a movie at the state-of-the-art cinema, or dance the night away at one of the nightlife venues.

From exploring movie studios to hiking in scenic parks and experiencing the excitement of Hollywood, Burbank and Los Angeles offer endless opportunities for fun and adventure. Whether you're a film buff, outdoor enthusiast, or foodie, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this dynamic region of Southern California.