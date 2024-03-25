The University of Washington (UW) Men's Basketball program will have a new "bench boss" this next season.

Will their New Coaching Hire Help Restore the Washington Basketball to a Winning Tradition?

The Huskies have hired Danny Sprinkle as their new head coach as the team moves from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big 10. Sprinkle replaces UW Head Coach, who was fired this month (March).

Montana State v Kansas State Sprinkle with MSU

Getty Images loading...

The Pullman Native Helped lead Utah State to their first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2011

Sprinkle, a Pullman, Washington native, spent just one year at Utah State University (the 2023-2024 season). He led Utah State to the NCAA Men's Basketball March Tournament, where they won their first-round game against Texas Christian University before losing to the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers. The win over Texas Christian was Utah State's first "March Madness" tournament win since 2011.

Sprinkle Brings his College Coaching Success to the University of Washington

Before Utah State, Sprinkle was at the helm of Montana State University's men's program in the Big Sky Conference for four years. There, he led the Bobcats to a conference title in 2022 and back-to-back conference tournament championships in 2022 and 2022.

Merrick Parnell’s Top Stories on 610kona.com