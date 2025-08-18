The Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs (WASPC) releases an annual report detailing crime statistics in our state. 2024's report saw decreases in a number of crime categories. The murder rate was down last year, as was overall violent crime, property crime, and crimes against persons.

There was one area where crime increased significantly. Crimes against society went up 31% in 2024. Crimes against society include actions against the law that most times (but not always) result in a victimless crime. Gambling, prostitution, buying illegal drugs, and driving under the influence are examples of crimes against society.

According to the numbers, just under 25,000 people were arrested for a DUI including almost 200 minors. Maybe with that in mind, Pasco Police conducted a DUI emphasis between June 1st and July 21st of this year. It's worth noting that they ended the emphasis patrols before boat race weekend.

The Statistics Released By Pasco Police Are Concerning

During that time frame Pasco PD:

Initiated 290 contacts

They wrote 192 tickets and issued 184 warnings

They made 11 DUI arrests, misdemeanor arrests, and 13 criminal traffic arrests

Remember that a DUI isn't just driving drunk, it is driving under the influence of any substance than can impair your ability to operate a motor vehicle. Pasco PD went on to reveal that as of July they have removed 105 impaired drivers from the roads, the highest amount in three years.\

While traffic complaints are down 4% and DUI collisions are down 9%, DUI arrests this year are in line with the WASPC stats for crimes against society, up 31%.

A couple takeaways from those numbers are that Pasco PD has been paying close attention all year to impaired drivers and that if you drive that way in the Pasco city limits there is a really good chance you'll be added to that list.