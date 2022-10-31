Deadly Crash Near Tri-Cities Airport

(Pasco, WA) -- One is dead, another rushed to the hospital after a two-car head-on crash Monday afternoon in Pasco. This happened around 5:00pm off North 4th Ave and Stearman Ave close to the Tri-Cities Airport. The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim who was taken to the hospital is in unknown condition. It's not clear how the crash happened but police were investigating the cause. North 4th Ave had to be closed for a time while police investigated the crash. Traffic was detoured off the road.