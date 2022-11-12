Canoe Accident Drowns 8-Year-Old Othello Boy, Others Missing

(Warden, WA) -- A fishing trip in a seep lake turns deadly Friday. An 8-year-old boy from Othello is dead and a 6-year-old boy is missing, as is a 32-year-old man after the canoe they were all aboard capsized in the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge south of Highway 262. A 10-year-old boy was able to make it to shore and is in the hospital being treated for hypothermia.

Authorities were alerted when family members became concerned after the party did not return home as scheduled. Relatives went to the lake they were fishing at and found the 10-year-old on the shore line around 11:00pm Friday. The body of the 8-year-old was recovered Saturday morning. The 10-year-old year old was taken to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake. Rescue workers were at the scene trying to find the two missing victims.

