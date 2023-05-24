Yakima Man killed in April. Killer Now Behind Bars Facing Charges

Yakima Police have arrested a man wanted for the April 25 killing of a 53-year-old man in an alleyway on 7th Street. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says 33-year-old Charles Reedy was taken into custody Tuesday on an arrest warrant charging him with second-degree murder among other charges.

POLICE HAVEN'T RELEASED A MOTIVE IN THE CRIME

Brusic says Reedy is charged in the shooting death of 53-year-old Ramiro Sanchez Cruz. Police were called to the 700 block of South 7th Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found Cruz suffering from gunshot wounds sitting behind the wheel in a van parked in an alley in the area.

THE VICTIM DIED AT A YAKIMA HOSPITAL

They rushed him to a Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital where he died. Police had been searching for a suspect since the shooting. On Tuesday Officers arrested Reedy on the arrest warrant. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. He's expected to make an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday Afternoon. Police aren't saying where Reedy was arrested in Yakima.

ANOTHER SHOOTING REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Meanwhile Yakima Police continue to search for clues and a suspect or suspects in the May 17 shooting in the 1400 block of Fairbanks Avenue. When Officers arrived they found 33-year-old Ramiro Camacho III dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

No suspect has been identified and the motive for the shooting is unknown. If you know anything that can help police contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200. Detectives are now searching for clues that could lead to an arrest.

