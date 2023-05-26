Yakima Police Concerned You’ll Be Injured in a Gang Shooting

Yakima Police are investigating a gang related shooting that injured 3 people on Wednesday night and now authorities are concerned about more gang shootings.

THE THREE INJURED ARE ALL EXPECTED TO SURVIVE

Officers were called to the shooting in the 1400 block of Swan Avenue near McGuinness Park. When they arrived they found 2 males who had been shot and were told a third victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Police say all three were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. But that shooting may have triggered another future shooting.

BE AWARE BECAUSE GANG SHOOTINGS CAN HAPPEN ANYWHERE AT ANYTIME

Capt. Jay Seely says it could be another long summer of gang related shootings and assaults because many times when a shooting happens rival gang members want revenge. He can't say if that will be the case with this shooting but he says that's what has happened many times in the past. He's just hoping innocent bystanders aren't injured or killed during the shootings that happen in public spaces including area neighborhoods.

THREE MAIN GANGS HOLD POWER IN WASHINGTON STATE



Authorities say three gangs operate in the state with the largest number of members statewide. Thousands serve in the Crips, the Bloods (or Pirus), and the Black Gangster Disciples (BGD's). But police say other gangs are also active in the state including Bandidos MC, Gypsy Joker Motorcycle Club and Hells Angels. Some of those gangs operate in the valley and that's why it's expected to be a busy summer.

HUNDREDS OF LOCAL GANGS ARE BUSY EVERYDAY

The Sureños or The Norteños, and other street gangs, such as East Side Longos, West Side Pomona, Florencia 13, and Viva Los Locos, which also operate in Toppenish and Sunnyside keep police busy everyday.

In 2022 Yakima Police investigated more than 40 gang related shootings and crimes.

