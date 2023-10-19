Four people are dead in connection with a shooting in Toppenish.

Officers called to the 200 block of Pearne Street early this (Thursday) morning where they found a 13-year-old male, 18-year-old female, 21-year-old female and 19-year-old dead from gunshot wounds.

A fourth victim, a 21-year-old, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The motive remains unclear, but the case is being investigated as a murder suicide.

Detectives say the 19-year-old took his own life. Toppenish Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toppenish Police Department at: 509.865.1629 or 911.

Further inquiries should be directed to: Captain Joseph Mehline at: joseph.mehline@cityoftoppenish.us