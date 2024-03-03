Yakima gang wars continue with the latest victim being a 15-year-old girl. Yakima Police Officers were called at about 9:20 pm Friday to McGuinness Park in the area of North 14th Ave and Swan Ave.

THE VICTIM WAS FOUND DEAD AT THE PARK

When Officers arrived they found a 15-year-old girl dead from gunshot wounds. She hasn't been identified even though her family has been notified. After talking with people in the neighborhood Officers and detectives found the shooting was the result of a "altercation in the area between possible rival gangs."

IF YOU SAW SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING

A press release says the investigation continues this week led by the YPD Major Crimes Unit. Do you know anything? Did you see anything?

Investigators are seeking assistance from the community with identifying those involved in the incident.

POLICE KNOW THAT TIPS ARE RARE IN GANG RELATED SHOOTINGS

While police are hopeful someone will come forward they know that probably won't happen because soo many people are concerned about their own safety if they say anything. Many times police simply brace themselves for another attack, another shooting in retaliation to Saturday's murder.

YOU CAN LEAVE ANONYMOUS TIPS

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of a suspect should contact the Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit Sergeant Johnson at (509) 728-1641 or call 911 if after hours. Anonymous tips can also be routed through Yakima County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or online at Yakima County Crime.

NO DIRECT CRIME LAB HELP

Unlike other cities in the valley that work closely with the Yakima Count Crime Lab in solving assaults and murders the city of Yakima is not part of the group of cities that help fund or directly benefit from the crime lab work.

