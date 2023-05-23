PETA Increases Reward To Catch Dog Killers in Yakima

A reward has been increased to help find those in Yakima responsible for abusing, killing, and dumping five dogs in the Lower Valley area. The bodies were found between March 16 and May 11.

THE REWARD IS NOW UP TO $10,000 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO AN ARREST OR ARRESTS

PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering up to $5,000 in addition to the now $5,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers and Pasado’s Safe Haven. Yakima County Sheriff's Officials say a Doberman, a Rottweiler-type, a German shepherd mix, a Heeler-shepherd mix, and a Pit Bull mix were all brutally killed and left in the Grandview and Sunnyside areas.

OFFICIALS SAY ALL THE DOGS WERE SEVERELY ABUSED

A press release from PETA says all the dogs "showed signs of severe abuse, including starvation and injuries consistent with blunt force trauma and being dragged behind a car and tied up with a massive chain."

PETA OFFICIALS HOPING THE INCREASE IN REWARD WILL PUSH SOMEONE TO TALK

“These dogs suffered in terror and agony before they died, and others are in danger as long as the culprits are walking free,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges people to keep their dogs indoors, where they’re safe, and leashed when on walks and and asks anyone with information to come forward immediately before someone else gets hurt.”

IS ONE PERSON RESPONSIBLE OR ARE THERE OTHERS?

The press release says "due to the varied causes of death, multiple culprits may be involved. The sheriff’s office is investigating but has yet to make any arrests, so PETA is asking for the public’s help. Would you please share this information with your audience? It may be the only way to find the person(s) responsible."

Tips can be submitted through the tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS or on the Yakima County Crime Stoppers’ website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org using case number #23C03867 and including as much detail as possible.

