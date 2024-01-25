5 Fun Facts About Lily Gladstone, the Oscar Nominee from WA State
If you vaguely recognize Lily Gladstone’s face but haven’t seen Killers of the Flower Moon, then you must have watched the acclaimed hit cult instant classic, Reservation Dogs, like me. Lily Gladstone played the role of Daniel’s mother, Hotki.
I knew this face looked familiar!
Here are five fun facts I just learned about the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe, Lily Gladstone. We underrepresented communities still have a long way to go to get our feet in the door without it being "the first", "second", or "third" of something.
Lily is nominated for an Oscar! Even if an Oscar win isn't in the cards, Lily is already a winner to me!.
Hometown Hero ✅
Wonderful actor ✅
Overdue for recognition ✅
It's about time Lily gets time to shine!
FACT #1: Lily Gladstone is a Leo. She was born on August 2nd in Montana.
FACT #2: Lily hails from the Blackfeet, Nez Perce, and Kainai Nation tribes on their father’s side. They can also trace their English heritage to their mother’s side.
FACT #3: Lily graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School. The city of Mountlake Terrace is near Shoreline and Lynnwood.
FACT #4: For a time, Lily was a drama teacher in Montana; sharing acting skills with natives living in Montana after graduation was a passion of the heart. (Lily has a Bachelors Degree in Acting/Directing and Native American Studies.)
FACT #5: Lily had a role on the hit TV show Billions, playing Roxanne. The latest television role for Lily was on Reservation Dogs.
The Oscars are Sunday, March 10th, at 4 p.m. on ABC.
SEE ALSO: Tiny Tacoma Diner Makes List for Best Breakfasts in the Nation
Yakima Area Restaurants We Miss That Permanently Closed in 2023
The Top Requested Most Popular Hairstyles in WA, OR, and CA
