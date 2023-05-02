7 Best Fun Festivals in Oregon Coming Up This May
What kind of fun things are happening in Oregon during the month of May? We did a little digging around (the roses) and found some fun stuff that kids and adults can enjoy.
If you don't live in Oregon and don't get to travel out that way much, you might think that there's a bunch of country bumpkins, sitting around pickling things in Mason jars, and camping off the grid in the back of Subaru cars, but you'd be completely wrong!
People in Oregon are busy; they have fun things to do and lots of time to do them. Take a look at these seven (7) fun events and fairs we found happening this month. There's an eclectic mix of festivals and events covering Legos to singing the Blues to stopping and smelling the flowers, and drinking tasty Oregon BEER.
May 4-7:
1 . Oregon Brewers Festival in Portland
May 5:
2 . Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
May 6th-May 7th
3 . Clackamas County Spring Garden Fair in Canby
May 7:
4 . Inner City Blues Festival in Portland
May 13-14
5. Bricks Cascade™ 2023 Public LEGO Expo
May 13-15:
6 . Rhododendron Festival in Florence aka Rhody Days
May 26-May 29
7 . Portland Rose Festival
Memorial Day Weekend Brings 4 Days of Fun
Opening Night Fireworks presented by Xfinity (May 26)
Ukulele Jam & Sing Along (May 28)
Kids, Clowns & Characters (May 29)
