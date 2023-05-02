7 Best Fun Festivals in Oregon Coming Up This May

What kind of fun things are happening in Oregon during the month of May? We did a little digging around (the roses) and found some fun stuff that kids and adults can enjoy.

If you don't live in Oregon and don't get to travel out that way much, you might think that there's a bunch of country bumpkins, sitting around pickling things in Mason jars, and camping off the grid in the back of Subaru cars, but you'd be completely wrong!

via GIPHY

People in Oregon are busy; they have fun things to do and lots of time to do them. Take a look at these seven (7) fun events and fairs we found happening this month. There's an eclectic mix of festivals and events covering Legos to singing the Blues to stopping and smelling the flowers, and drinking tasty Oregon BEER.

May 4-7:

Oregon Brewers Festival Oregon Brewers Festival via Facebook loading...

May 5:

Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta via Facebook loading...

May 6th-May 7th

Spring Garden Fair - Canby Spring Garden Fair via Facebook loading...

May 7:

Inner City Blues -Healing the Health Care Blues CREDIT: Paul Brown Photography via Inner City Blues - Healing Health Care Blues on Facebook loading...

May 13-14

Bricks Cascade™ Legos Fair Bricks Cascade via Facebook loading...

May 13-15:

Rhododendron Festival - Florence OR Rhododendron Festival via Facebook loading...

via GIPHY

May 26-May 29

City of Portland OR City of Portland OR via Facebook loading...

Memorial Day Weekend Brings 4 Days of Fun

Opening Night Fireworks presented by Xfinity (May 26)

Ukulele Jam & Sing Along (May 28)

Kids, Clowns & Characters (May 29)

