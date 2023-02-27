What if Your Favorite Song Was a Movie? Get Producing Washington

Right now think of your favorite song. Do you know the words? The words are very important because they paint a picture in your mind of what the singer is talking about. Now imagine your favorite song as a movie.

SO MANY SONGS COULD BE TURNED INTO A MOVIE

There's been soo many songs that when you read the lyrics you can almost produce the movie yourself. Many songs from the 1970's were perfect to be made into movie. Who can forget Harry Chapin and the song Cats in the Cradle. It's a 1974 folk rock song from the album Verities & Balderdash. Even if you don't recognize the name you have no doubt probably heard the song. It topped the US Billboard Hot 100 in December of 1974 and the lyrics could be a sad movie about fathers and sons.

IT WAS CHAPINS ONLY NUMBER ONE BUT IT'S STILL POPULAR TODAY

It was Chapin's only number-one song and was the best known of all his work. Some of the lyrics below start as the movie would start with the birth of a son with a father who was too busy or not home to take in some of the most precious times in life;

"My child arrived just the other day

He came to the world in the usual way

But there were planes to catch, and bills to pay

He learned to walk while I was away

And he was talking 'fore I knew it, and as he grew

He'd say "I'm gonna be like you, dad"

"You know I'm gonna be like you"

And the cat's in the cradle and the silver spoon

Little boy blue and the man in the moon

"When you coming home, dad?" "I don't know when"

But we'll get together then

You know we'll have a good time then"

Sadly the song ends with the tables turning and a father wanting to spend time with his son but the son becomes too busy for the father.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE SONG AND COULD IT BE A MOVIE?

It's a heart pulling story from a wonderful songwriter. It would make a great movie but it'll probably never happen. But how about you. What's the song you believe could be make a great movie? Older songs? Newer Songs? You're the producer so go ahead and have fun thinking of your favorite song being your favorite movie.

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES: