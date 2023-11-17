Thanksgiving Dos and Don’ts for WA State Pet Owners: Keep Your Dogs Safe and Happy

What Are Some Foods Dog Can't Have On Thanksgiving?

I've got three dogs that love Thanksgiving, each of them hoping for a morsel of food to hit the ground.



But as you may already know, some Thanksgiving food is harmful, and some Thanksgiving food is great.

Here Are Some Do's And Don'ts For Feeding Your Pets During Thanksgiving

While sharing some of our food with dogs may seem harmless, some of the classic Thanksgiving dishes are hazardous and can cause serious health issues for dogs.

I'm going to discuss what Washington State pet owners should be mindful of when it comes to feeding their furry friends on Thanksgiving day.

I'll go through five things your dogs can have and five things they can't have, so you can keep them safe while still making their Thanksgiving memorable.

holiday turkey

Turkey meat (Yes): Dogs can eat cooked turkey meat in moderation. It's a great source of protein for your furry friend, but make sure it's boneless and skinless. Ingesting turkey bones can cause harm and lead to choking.

Sweet potatoes (Yes): Sweet potatoes are a delicious and healthy option for your dog, just as long as they're plain and properly cooked. As a great source of fiber and vitamins, sweet potatoes can help to maintain your dog's digestive system.

Cranberry sauce (No): Cranberry sauce is loaded with sugar, which can cause digestive problems like vomiting and diarrhea in dogs. Moreover, beware of the high acidic content of cranberries since it can develop bladder issues in some dogs.

Gravy (No): You want to keep gravy away from your canine friends, as it's made with fat and can harm your furry friend's digestive system. The sodium in the gravy can also lead to health risks like dehydration and high blood pressure.

Raisins (No): Raisins and grapes are a big no-no when it comes to feeding your furry friends. They can cause serious health problems like kidney failure in dogs. So, keep all raisins and grapes well out of reach.

As you can see, you might be surprised by a few of the foods on our list. I know I was.

I hope this helped you and provided you with some of the dos and don'ts of feeding your pooch this Thanksgiving. My dogs are already circling the island in the kitchen, they must sense it in the force!



Remember that moderation is key if you're planning to share your hearty meal with your pets.

If you're unsure about what to feed your furry friend, remember that your veterinarian is always the best person to consult.