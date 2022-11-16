(Seattle, WA) -- The AAA-Washington says around 1.5-million state residents will travel 50 or more miles from home this Thanksgiving holiday. The auto club is defining that as between the Wednesday before and the Sunday after the holiday. The agency says travel is actually up in Washington about 7-percent from this time in 2019. They add the busiest two travel days will be Wednesday November 23rd and Sunday November 27th.

Nationwide, the AAA thinks 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.

Air travel is up around 8% over 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 travelers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume.

Americans are also ramping up travel by other modes of transportation. More than 1.4 million travelers are going out of town for Thanksgiving by bus, train, or cruise ship. That’s an increase of 23% from 2021 and 96% of the 2019 volume.