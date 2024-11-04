Turkey Time: Tri City Joints Serving Up Mouthwatering Thanksgiving Meals

Halloween is in the bag, and now we turn our attention to Thanksgiving. At my house, I am the cook—or at least the one leading the charge in the kitchen. I make the main dishes and some sides, and the family helps with others. But the turkey is always my responsibility. Some say making a juicy, mouth-watering turkey is hard to do, but honestly, I have never found it that difficult. Here, I want to share how I make my bird and maybe recommend a few spots around town where you can pick up a turkey if you’re not up for the challenge. As a matter of fact, due to my schedule this year, I’m actually getting my turkey from one of my favorite BBQ spots.

Neighbor's BBQ

I’ve talked about Neighbor's BBQ before, and man, they are amazing. For the holidays, they’re offering ready-to-go smoked delights for you and your family, including whole smoked turkey breast, whole smoked turkey, whole smoked brisket, mac-n-cheese, and banana pudding.

Neighbor's BBQ Thanksgiving Menu

Whole Smoked Turkey Breast $70 (3.5 lbs. average - feeds 7-9)

Whole Smoked Turkey $95 (15 lbs. average - feeds 10-12)

Whole Smoked Brisket $175 (6 lbs. average - feeds 15+)

Mac-N-Cheese $40 (1/2 pan - feeds 15+)

Banana Pudding $40 (1/2 pan - feeds 15)

Visit the restaurant or send them a message to place an order. Pickup will be on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28th, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

Tri-City Local

The amazing Swampy's BBQ is also offering whole smoked turkeys and smoked spiral hams this year.

Swampys / Getty Canva Swampys / Getty Canva loading... Thanksgiving Swampys

Swampy's BBQ Thanksgiving Menu

Smoked Turkey 14-16 lbs - $120

Smoked Spiral Ham 8.5-10.5 lbs - $90

Pickup will be on Wednesday, November 27th, in the early afternoon. They’ll also provide cooling and reheating instructions.

These two places are absolutely amazing, and you can’t go wrong with either. I’ll also throw out some ideas for other spots here in the Tri-Cities.

Local Fast-Food Chain

While I’m not a huge fan, Porter's BBQ offers pulled pork, whole brisket, and whole turkey breast.

Porter's BBQ

Whole Brisket – $185 (feeds 12-15 adults)

Whole Turkey Breast – $70 (feeds 6-8 adults)

Pulled Pork – $105 (feeds 10-12 adults)

National Fast-Food Chain

Popeyes Getty Canva Popeyes Getty Canva loading... Thanksgiving Popeyes

Popeyes even offers a whole bird. Their Cajun-Style Turkey, priced at $99, is hand-rubbed and infused with Louisiana seasonings. It’s delivered to your door pre-cooked, so all you have to do is thaw, heat, and serve. The Cajun-Style Turkey feeds approximately 8-12 people.

Grocery Stores

For the best bang for your buck, you could consider ordering a pre-cooked turkey and dinner from Safeway or Albertsons.

Homestyle Turkey Dinner - $69.99

10-12 lb. Fully Cooked Turkey

32 oz. Mashed Potatoes

28 oz. Homestyle Stuffing

24 oz. Homestyle Gravy

14 oz. Cranberry Sauce

Serves 6-8.

The Recipe for a Killer Turkey Made Yourself

loading...

As promised, here’s what I usually do:

Smoked Turkey

A mouthwatering blend of Texas spices and mesquite wood.

Ingredients:

For the Rub:

1/4 cup peanut oil

Holy Gospel Rub 1/4 cup Meat Church

TX Rub 2 tablespoons Killer Hogs

For the Injection:

14 oz can chicken broth

1/4 cup melted butter

2 tablespoons hot sauce

1 teaspoon Meat Church Holy Gospel Rub

Instructions:

Spatchcock the Turkey Remove the backbone and breastbone. Season the Turkey Brush the turkey with peanut oil and season with Holy Gospel Rub and TX Rub. Inject the breast, thighs, and legs with the prepared injection. Set Up the Smoker Prepare your smoker for indirect cooking at 275°F using lump charcoal and post oak splits. A pellet smoker works too; just keep it around 275°F. Smoke the Turkey Place the turkey on the smoker. Add 2-3 chunks of mesquite wood for smoke flavor. Insert a meat thermometer into the thickest part of the breast, aiming for an internal temperature of 160°F. Maintain the smoker temperature at 275°F throughout the cook, adding more mesquite wood as needed. Rest and Serve Once the turkey reaches 160°F, remove it from the smoker and let it rest for 10 minutes before carving. Enjoy your delicious, smoky, and flavorful bird!

Get our free mobile app

Close

There you have it—that’s my go-to recipe, and it hasn’t let me down yet. However, as I mentioned earlier, I’m supporting a local spot this year and plan to buy a whole bird from either Swampy's or Neighbor's myself. Enjoy the holiday and happy smoking!