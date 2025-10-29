There are a couple times during the year when pet owners take extra caution with their four legged family members. At the top of the list is 4th of July, for the obvious reason. Believe it or not, Halloween is another one. With the Spooktacular holiday falling on a Friday this year, some owners are doing a little extra pet safety prep.

There Is More Stress On Your Pet Than You Think

I'm not talking about the costume you're considering for your pet (though that could be a blow to their ego), it's about all that happens once dusk hits and the trick-or-treating begins. The conscientious folks at Best Friends Animal Society have some helpful tips for all the pet owners out there.

Beware of Door Dashers

There will be a lot of knocking and doorbell ringing as kids crowd your door for candy. All that noise and bustle can freak your pet out and make them want to head for the door. If you have a quiet place in the house they can go, that will be much easier than trying to hold them back every time you pass out candy.

...Speaking of Candy

It's the biggest chocolate day of the year...which is toxic to dogs. Other common Halloween treats like raisins and candy artificially sweetened with xylitol are also toxic for your furry friends. Make sure those candy bowls are out of reach at all costs or your Halloween will get real scary real quick.

Jack-O-Lantern's Should Be Out Of Reach Of Your Pets

The age old tradition of carving out your pumpkin and lighting the inside with candles is still in practice. Your pet running past it and knocking it over is also still possible, so make sure your jack-o-lantern is on a solid, stable, elevated surface where your pet can't play with fire. Even better idea...go with flameless candles.

Be Careful With That Costume

If you're dressing up your pet, make sure the costume fits the way it should. Too tight can restrict movement and too loose could be a tripping hazard for you as well as your pet. If they don't want to wear a costume then a holiday themed bandana or collar can get the same result.