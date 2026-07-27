(The Center Square) – Three people are dead and four others injured following a shooting during the annual Bite of Seattle food festival at Seattle Center on Sunday night.

One suspect still on the run as of early Monday morning.

Addressing reporters during a late-night news conference, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson expressed grief.

"What happened here today at the Seattle Center was an unbelievable tragedy, a horrific act of violence," Wilson said. "My heart right now is with the victims and their families and with everyone in our community who is reeling from what happened here today. We have far too much gun violence in this city and in this country."

Gunfire broke out at about 6 p.m. local time near the event grounds. Seattle Assistant Police Chief Tyrone Davis said that the violence appeared to stem from an exchange of gunfire between two people, rather than an unprovoked attack directed at the crowd.

Officers patrolling the area responded immediately to the sound of gunshots, confronting one of the shooters and preventing further casualties, officials said. Police recovered two firearms and took one suspect into custody, while actively searching for a second suspect who fled the scene.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

In total, seven people were struck by gunfire. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third later died from her injuries after being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Four other victims survived and were hospitalized in stable condition, including a toddler, a 23-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, and a fourth victim who sought treatment at the University of Washington Medical Center.

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department are leading the investigation with support from local, state, and federal partners, including the FBI and Washington State Patrol.

Officials said a description of the suspect was not available.

Authorities are asking anyone with video footage or information regarding the incident to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at (206) 233-5000.