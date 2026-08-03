(The Center Square) - The following is a list of drug-related deaths as reported by the King County Medical Examiner. The Center Square does not independently verify this information. The full list can be found here.

Total number of drug-related deaths since TCS tracking began May 26: 129

JULY 27

26-01965: William S. Dehaven 65 years / Male 07/22/2026 Anoxic encephalopathy, Acute combined cocaine, methadone, and ethanol intoxication. The injury occurred at a restaurant in Shoreline, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01970: Marcus James Jones 30 years / Male 07/23/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Kent, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01976: David Sarmiento 55 years / Male 07/25/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol. The injury occurred at a park in Burien, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01979: Morgan Clifton Douge 66 years / Male 07/26/2026 Acute drug intoxication including methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JULY 28

26-01345: Dakota Austin Swank 28 years / Male 05/23/2026 Acute combined fentanyl, methamphetamine, alprazolam, promethazine, and quetiapine intoxication. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JULY 29

26-01994: Shawn Morgan Langley 53 years / Male 07/26/2026 acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Burien, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02003: D'Juana Sade Willie 37 years / Female 07/27/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred outdoors in Tukwila, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02006: James Alvin Kimbrough 72 years / Male 07/27/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and cocaine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JULY 30

No drug deaths reported.

JULY 31

26-01366: Nicole Danielle Bowen 48 years / Female 05/24/2026 Acute fentanyl intoxication. The injury occurred at a residence in Kent, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01518: Ralph Alexander Young 64 years / Male 06/07/2026 Acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02021: David Jeffery Barnes 67 years / Male 07/29/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and cocaine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02029: Thomas Scott Kriehn 65 years / Male 07/26/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.