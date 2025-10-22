If you're an animal lover, tonight is the night to go out to dinner. It's not often you get to enjoy great food and support a great cause, especially when that support goes to a charity helping to care for those animals at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

Hops N' Drops In Richland Is Helping Out Tonight

Tonight only, from 5-9pm, Hops N' Drops will donate 20% from every bill to Friends of the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

If you haven't of Friends of TCAS, they are a 100% volunteer charity that provides a unique service to the the shelter. Because the shelter is run by the City of Pasco (with contributions by the Cities of Kennewick and Richland), there is a specific budget that it operates under.

Friends of TCAS raises money to help with things that fall outside of the budget (which is approved by City Council). They help with emergency medical care, training for dogs at the shelter that may need it to help with their adoption, and other needs that may arise that aren't budgeted.

Here Is Where Some Of The Donations They Have Collected Have Gone

Recently, Friends of TCAS paid for another outside area for dogs to use at the new shelter. They also paid for shade for those outside areas (not pictured below) so the dogs would have some protection from the heat.

Hops N' Drops has some great dinner options along with a fantastic selection of regional beers and wines if you're up for an adult beverage. If you're looking for a night out with food and fun as well as supporting a wonderful cause, then come by Hops N' Drops off Queensgate in Richland between 5-9pm tonight.

Your support will be greatly appreciated by the animals being cared for at Tri-Cities Animal Services, by the people that care for them there, and by everyone at Friends of Tri-Cities Animal Shelter who spend 100% of the donations they receive on the animals at the shelter.

If you're looking to add a pet to your family, consider one of the dogs or cats currently at the local shelter.